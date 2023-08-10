Barbara (Annie) Whittemore went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Estella Schaeffer. Annie spent 40 loving years with her companion, Walter (Smitty) Smith, Manheim.
Annie is survived by a son, Jimmy Whittemore, granddaughters; Mandy Flowers, Amber Nichols, Emily Bush, Ashley Anderson, great-grandsons, Malcom Schock, Gabe Sapp, sisters; Linda Stoner, Doris Baker, Gloria Wolfe, Carol Ringler, Ruth Treadway, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Victoria Schaeffer, Dixie Bush, three brothers, Frank, Jr., Charles and Lester Schaeffer, and two sisters, Mary Ringler and Thelma Blessing.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
