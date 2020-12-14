Barbara Anne Murray, 77, of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Lancaster. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jane Gruber Lesher. Barb was the loving wife of Robert M. "Bob" Murray and they observed their 58th wedding anniversary in May of this year. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim. For over 43 years Barb worked as a Registrar for Vital Statistics for the State of Pennsylvania; previously, she was employed as a customer service representative for Calloway House, Inc. In her early years Barb worked at the Manheim Garment Factory. Her interests included bingo, being a Manheim Baron Fan, and crocheting. Barb was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the ultimate loving Grandma with her heart full of life and fun. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, and grandchildren, and attending all the kid's sporting events.
Surviving in addition to her husband Bob, is a son, Thomas B. wife of Julie Hess Murray, of York, two daughters: Sharon L. wife of Mark Lockwood, of Narvon, Amy L. wife of Mike Swanger, of Mount Joy, seven grandchildren: Robert husband of Lisa Murray, John husband of Kamila Murray, Krista Lockwood, Michael Lockwood, Matthew Lockwood, Zachary Swanger, Kyle Swanger, three great-granddaughters: Reagan Murray, McKenzie Murray, Hannah Murray, and four sisters: Susan wife of Raymond Brightbill, Ethel Quinn, Debra wife of Derek Soliday, and Lynn wife of Gary Baylor, all of Lebanon. Preceding her in death is a grandson, Thomas B. Murray, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Father Stephen D. Weitzel as Celebrant. There will be a viewing on Wednesday evening at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM with additional viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Barb's memory to the charity of your choice. PLEASE NOTE: COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.