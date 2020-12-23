Barbara Anne Fillman, of Harleysville, PA, passed away and went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Grandview Hospital, Sellersville, PA. She was 86. A private service was held at the grave site at Shepard of the Hills in Bechtelsville, PA. A memorial service will be held at a future date, when it is safe to do so. She was the daughter of William D. Carpenter and Emma Hoyer Carpenter of Skippack.
Born in Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia in 1934, she attended the majority of her early education at the North Wales School District and finished and graduated in 1952 from Schwenksville High School.
Early on she was employed at Germantown Academy in Philadelphia, Union National Bank in Schwenksville, and Harleysville Insurance in Harleysville.
Later she was employed in Accounting at Collegeville Flag in Collegeville for many years and finished her career also in Accounting at Swirling Silks in Skippack, PA. She enjoyed tennis, golf, walking, and her beloved dogs.
Barbara was married to LeRoy D. Fillman (d 2018) of Schwenksville. Was brother to David Carpenter of Vero Beach, FL (d 2020) and sister Margaret Carpenter Dodd (d 2013) of Barto, PA. She is survived by son Mark D. Fillman and his wife Gail Fillman, of East Greenville, PA, son Douglas Fillman of Schwenksville, PA, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA 19512.
