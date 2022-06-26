Barbara Anne Barnum, 88, of Brethren Village, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. in 2002. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard & Martha (Jebb) Colvin.
She was a member of Aldan Union Church, Aldan, PA and attended Grace Baptist Church, Lancaster, PA. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School and attended Philadelphia School of the Bible. She enjoyed a career as a medical secretary for 30 years and worked PECO for 14 years. Barbara was a lifelong Philly fan dating to "The Whiz Kids".
Barbara is survived by her stepson Rodney Barnum of Herndon, VA; her sister-in-law Claire Barnum of Lancaster, PA; her cousins, Ruth Church (David) of Cape May, NJ, Patti Speel (Dave) of Coopersburg, PA, and Rev. John Colvin Nesbitt of Myerstown, PA.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mission Fund at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
