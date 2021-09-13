Barbara Ann Wiseman, 81, of Lancaster, formerly of Cranford and Westfield, NJ, and Charlotte, NC, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Irvington, NJ she was the daughter of the late Helen and Edward Huth. She was the loving wife to Roger K. Wiseman for nearly 62 years.
Barbara was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Barbara worked in Accounting & Underwriting services at Boston, Allstate, and Chubb & Sons Insurance Companies prior to taking on her most challenging role as wife and mother. Barbara volunteered at various hospitals, the Fulton Opera House and the Parent Teacher Association; she was an active member of the Newcomers and Neighbors clubs. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed reading and was an excellent cook. She and her family enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed their time at York Beach in Maine and Cape Cod. Barbara loved to entertain but most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her son, Keith of Lancaster; sisters: Gail Fantone and Iris Lloyd of New Jersey; sons-in-law Peter McGuinness of West Milford, NJ and Todd Henry of Lititz and grandchildren: Arianna, Mackenzie and Seamus. She was preceded in death by her daughters: Valerie McGuiness and Lisa Henry.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 2:30PM to 4PM prior to the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Valerie Wiseman/McGuinness Scholarship Fund, c\o Lakeland Bank, 1527 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.
