Barbara Ann Watt In loving Memory

Barbara Ann Watt, 77, of Bird-In-Hand, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 06, 2022 after a long battle with pulmonary lung disease. Barbara was born on January 26th, 1945, to Edward B. Goodman & James Frances (Stevenson) Goodman in San Diego, CA.
Barbara Graduated from Kearny High School class of 1962. She went on to work in Electronics at Gulf General Atomic helping to build early computer systems.
In 1969, Barbara met Lance Watt in San Diego. Barbara and Lance married and spent the last 53 years together. They raised their two boys, James E. McKay, and Michael McKay Watt.
Barbara enjoyed animals. Her and her husband, Lance, raised AKC Hungarian Vizsla and German Shorthaired Pointers for show, hunting and pets. Many of their animals went on to become Grand Champions with the American Kennel Club under the kennel name, Brance Kountry Kennels. She also enjoyed gardening, jewelry making, antiquing, and collecting Roseville Pottery. She had a zest for life and never gave up the fight to recover.
Barbara is proceeded by her parents and son, James E. McKay. She is Survived by her husband, Lance Watt, son Michael McKay Watt and sister Katheryn L. Mills.
It was Barbara's wish to hold a small private service with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in The Memory of Barbara Ann Watt to: Schriners Hospital for Children, an organization Barbara felt strongly about. Phone 855-401-4897, website: https://lovetotherescur.org To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA