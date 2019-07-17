Barbara Ann Treier Heidig, 76, loving wife, mother and grandmother, of Lancaster, PA, was surrounded by her family when she passed away on Sunday morning, July 14, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Lancaster, she was the wife of James L. "Jim" Heidig and they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on May 1st. She was the daughter of the late John P. and Margaret M. Rottmund Treier.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and worked as a secretary for Armstrong World Industries, High Steel Structures and Fred F. Groff, Inc. Funeral Home as the Pre-Planning Office Supervisor beginning in 1988. She volunteered 17 years at Hospice & Community Care. She was a former member of St. John Neumann and was currently attending St. Leo Catholic Church.
Barbara's greatest love was her family and friends. Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren. Her unwavering love and support of them was a constant presence in their lives.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by her son, James L Heidig, Jr., husband of Dagny, three grandsons: Tyler, Bryce and Owen Shetter and one granddaughter, Jenny Heidig; her siblings: Joanne Finger, Jack Treier and Margaret Benner; sisters-in-law: Ethyle Mae Heidig, Jean Heidig and Mary Lou Heidig. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Jennifer Heidig Shetter and her granddaughter, Allisyn Shetter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with The Rev. Peter Hahn Celebrant. The family will receive friends at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 in Barbara's memory.
