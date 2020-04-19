Barbara Ann Sharrock Gant, 80, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Raleigh and Mary Elizabeth Gibbs Holland Sharrock and the wife of the late Kenneth William Gant, Sr. who went home to be with the Lord on August 9th 2013.
Barbara worked tirelessly for more than 35 years with Children and Youth Services, The Department of Public Welfare and Childcare Management. She also was a foster mother for over 18 years. To this day, children she cared for in their younger years still come back to visit with their "Nanny."
Sunday for Nanny and the family meant Church, the family meal and then off to her "appointment" (Bingo). She was a faithful member of Crossroads Mennonite Church for over 65 years and desires for her whole family to come to know the Lord. She accepted everyone and was unbiased in "strongly advising" loved ones, guiding them to see all that they are now and what they could potentially be in the future. With her strong faith, Nanny was the "super" glue of the family. She stressed that when she "closes her eyes" she wants her family to stick together, take care of themselves, take care of each other, and do what's right.
Nanny loved singing with her children, grand and great-grandchildren. With an open door, her house was a home to all. She loved to cook for family, friends and the entire community. No one could make potato salad and macaroni & cheese like hers.
No words could describe the pain we feel in the wake of her passing; we take comfort in knowing that she has entered heaven's gates, in the presence of GOD, rejoicing and singing with those that had transitioned before her.
Barbara is survived by her sons: Kenneth Gant, Jr., Rev. Michael Gant, Sr., husband of Abadella, Jerry Gant, Curtis Gant, husband of Christine, all of Lancaster and daughters Barbara Gant of Lancaster, and Yohonda Dixon, of NY, sisters: Jean Boston, of Philadelphia and Yvonne Holland, of Florida, brothers: Herbert and Arthur Gibbs, 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she was deeply loved by Doralene Govan Davis, Charleslena Govan and Latonya Dixon. Also, Goddaughter and namesake Barbara Thomas-Vassor. She was also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Gant, Joseph Tyrone Gant, and William Gant, sister, Jacqueline Holland, grandchildren Jamesha Bell, Mikeisha Gant, Michael Gant, Jr., and beloved cousin Bertha Simms.
There will be a drive-by viewing at the south chapel entrance at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, from 9:30-11AM on Saturday, April 25, 2020. An immediate family Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Vincent Whitman officiating. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to Crossroads Mennonite Church, 401 Church Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
The 11AM Funeral Service will be shared via LiveStream for all on Barbara's obituary page and where you can share your condolences at SnyderFuneralHome.com
