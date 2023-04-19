Barbara Ann Scheetz, 90, of Lancaster and formerly of Wrightsville went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2023 at The Mennonite Home. She was the wife of the late William M. Scheetz who died February 27, 2021. Bill and Ann celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2020.
Born January 31, 1933 in Wrightsville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Andrew and Beatrice Frances (Shultz) Hoover.
Ann graduated from Wrightsville High School and Shippensburg State College.
Ann taught English at Eastern High School for 22 years until her retirement in 1980. She previously taught in Manheim Central School District from 1954-1957. After her retirement, Anne and her husband, Bill traveled throughout Europe and the United States. They enjoyed vacationing at the beach in the summers with their family.
Ann loved the Lord and played the piano and taught Sunday School for Wrightsville Presbyterian Church. She later became a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church Lancaster where she remained until her death. She loved watching baseball, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. In her later years she found joy spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Nancy Shorter and her husband, Timothy of Columbia; 8 grandchildren. Alston Ellis and Abriel Simpson, Nathan, Jasmine, Devon, Isaiah, Aidan and Ariana Shorter; 3 great grandchildren; and her beloved sisters, Margaretta E. Yohe and her husband, Jack of Wrightsville and Jane Shelley and her husband, Darvin of Wrightsville. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Howard.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Bible Fellowship Church Lancaster, 151 Donnerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Pastor Keith Long will be officiating. A visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. A graveside memorial service at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville will be held directly after.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
