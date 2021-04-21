Barbara Ann Ruth, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation of Reading.
She was born in Reinholds to the late Robert S. and Sara J. (Ulrich) Evans.
She was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver, Teamsters Local #771 - Philadelphia, Reamstown A.A., and Adamstown Rod & Gun Club. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially during the holidays. She also enjoyed dancing and going to the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Barbara loved animals and enjoyed her many pets through the years.
Barbara worked for Bollman Hat Co. for 30 years and worked at the Acme Warehouse prior to her retirement.
Barbara is survived by son, Michael, husband of Stacey R. (Benjamin) Zimmerman of Lititz; 3 grandchildren, Marina, Megan, and Michael R. Zimmerman; and sister, Patricia L. Felpel of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Jamie Lee Ruth and 2 brothers, Ronnie Evans and Robert Evans, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 1:00 pm at the Muddy Creek Lutheran Church Chapel in the church grove, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, with Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry officiating. Following CDC guidelines, a mask is required. Please bring lawn chairs for seating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Family would prefer memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569 or dvgrr.org/support/donate.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
