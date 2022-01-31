Barbara Ann Rohrer, 93, of Lititz, PA, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 at Landis Homes following a brief illness. Born in Kirkwood, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. and Edna Dagen Graver. She was the loving wife of Clinton F. Rohrer for 74 years on May 24.
Barbara attended Willow Street Elementary School and graduated from Lampeter High School in 1944. After graduation she began working at RCA as a welder until her first child was born. After her children were raised, she began a delightful 22 years of employment with Manheim Auto Auction working in the cafeteria.
Barbara was a lifelong member of White Oak Church in Manheim where she helped in the library for many years. She was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of Gideons International and Farm Women’s Society. Although widely known as a great cook, Barbara specialized in baking pies. She also enjoyed raising flowers and cherished a variety of antiques in her home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Barbara Jean, wife of the late Bennett G. Angle, of Mercersburg, Beverly Ann, wife of Michael H. Hosler, of Lititz, C. Douglas, husband of Lu Ann Eshleman Rohrer, of Lititz, H. Dale, husband of Twila Brubaker Rohrer, of Lititz, and Jeffrey S., husband of Tracy A. Morinchin Rohrer, of Mohrsville; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; and a brother, Melvin, husband of Arlene Graver, of Lititz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Harry Graver, Jr., Verna Souders, Velma Summers, Mary Murry, and Viola Hostetter.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM at White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Masks are optional. If desired, contributions may be made to the Memorial Bible Fund of Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, PO Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday morning, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.
