Barbara Ann Milligan, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Born in Winnebago, Illinois to Joseph and Mabel (Stanley) Spickler, Barbara was the second youngest of six children. The family soon moved to nearby Rockford, Illinois where she attended school. The family often gathered around the radio to listen to shows such as The Lone Ranger and The Shadow. When Barbara was age 12, her mother died. She went on to graduate in 1952 from Rockford West High School at the now historic Coronado Theatre. After graduation, she was employed at Sundstrand where she worked as a clerk-typist from 1952-1955. During this time, she also modeled in print advertisements for local department stores.
Barbara met her husband, Roger Milligan, on a blind date in 1953. On November 12, 1955, they were married at Centennial Methodist Church. Barbara was very sociable and participated in many clubs. After her children were born, the family travelled numerous times throughout the United States. The Spickler family built a cabin on Wautoma Lake in Wisconsin, and Barbara, Roger, and their children vacationed there each summer. Barbara was a devoted homemaker and loved both hosting and attending gatherings with family and her many friends.
The family moved to Lancaster, PA in 1975 for her husband's promotion with Rexham Corporation. Barbara made the transition with the help of close neighbors, joining Welcome Wagon and Coterie. Barbara and Roger traveled together, often, and especially enjoyed their cruise to Antigua. Tragically, Roger died suddenly in 1988 at age 55. She rallied with the support of her children and their spouses along with her family in Illinois to go forward during this difficult time. Her daughter, Kellie, would make her a grandmother in the 1990's, and being involved with her grandchildren's care and growth gave her great joy. Over her lifetime, Barbara enjoyed skiing, skating, softball, golfing, bowling, cooking, crafts, and card playing, especially bridge, and volunteered in hospitals and at the Fulton Opera House.
She is survived by her two children, Michael J. Milligan, husband of Mary (Holbrook) of Lancaster, and Kellie G. Batzer, wife of Jeffrey Batzer of Lititz. She is also survived by granddaughter, Myriah (Batzer) Resch, wife of Eric Resch, grandsons, Grant Batzer and John Batzer, and great grandson, Wellan Resch, all of Lititz. Also surviving are her half-brother, Kevin Spickler, husband of Martha, and sister-in-law, Carole Spickler, both of Rockford, IL, brother-in-law, Jimmy Johnson of IL, and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Barbara was predeceased by her parents, sisters Madelyn (Peg) Lundquist, Pauline Spickler, and Phyllis Schneider, brothers Bruce Spickler and Roger Spickler, brothers and sisters-in-law, and three nephews.
On Friday, February 25th, friends are invited to Barbara's Celebration of Life Service at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A visitation will be held from 10:1511:00AM, and the service will begin at 11:00AM. The service will be live streamed and recorded - https://www.snyderfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's memory to Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy or The American Cancer Society. Interment will be private.
