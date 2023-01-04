Barbara Ann Kraybill, 80, of New Holland entered into the presence of Jesus on January 3, 2023. Barbara married Nevin M. Kraybill on June 16,1962 and together they created many wonderful memories during their 60 years of marriage. Born on October 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Alma Keener.
Barbara passionately loved Jesus, was always reading books and listening to speakers as she pursued God. She was a prayer warrior and faithfully prayed daily for her whole family. She was active in her churches (Elizabethtown Mennonite and Bethany Grace Fellowship) serving in Sunday School, women's Bible studies, Mothers & Others, and mentoring women.
Barbara lived a full life. She and Nevin served at Shirati Hospital and Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center in Tanzania for twelve years. They also served at the Mennonite Guest House, Nairobi, Kenya. One of her lifelong memories was climbing to the top of the 20,000-foot Mt. Kilimanjaro. East Africa always held a special place in her heart, the birthplace of three of her four children. As an LPN, Barbara worked in a variety of health care settings, extending love to each person she cared for.
Barbara loved her four children and eleven grandchildren. Each one brought joy to her and she cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. Barbara also enjoyed sunrises, sunsets and the beauty of creation, often found caring for her plants and later in life, caring for her cats.
In addition to her loving husband, Barbara is survived by her children: Terry (Dave Rice), Williamsburg, PA; Rose (John Sauder), Leola, PA; Marcella (John Kraybill-Greggo), Bethlehem, PA; Rodney Kraybill (Lori Rondeau), Bologna, Italy. Her grandchildren: Anthony Rice, Yolanda Rice, Jesse Bender-Rice (Mikaela Bender), Austin Rice, Vannika Rice, Kaitlin (Steve Manbeck), Alison (Joshua Stoltzfus), Hannah Kraybill-Greggo, Alanna Kraybill, Autumn (Jean Bezerra), and Anissa Kraybill. Barbara is also survived by her siblings: Betty (Lester Miller), J. Clyde Keener (Vera Stoltzfus).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's memorial service at Bethany Grace Fellowship, 400 Reading Road East Earl, PA 17519 on January 6, 2023, at 10:30 AM. There will be a time for visitation with the family on January 5, 2023, from 6 - 8 PM at the church, and also before the service 9:30 AM 10:00 AM. Interment will be private with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Barbara's memory may be given to: Friends of Shirati Hospital, PO Box 10903, Lancaster, PA 1760 or online at www.friendsofshirati.org or https://usgiving.aimint.org/missionary/1038220. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at: www.groffeckenroth.com.