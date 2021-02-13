Barbara Ann Hurlburt, 59, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on February 8, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Elsa (Camacho) Hurlburt and the late Robert Hurlburt.
Barbara will be most remembered for her straight-forward but absolutely loving personality. She would open her doors to anyone in need and had such a big heart. Barbara adored her family and especially her grandkids. One of her favorite hobbies was bingo. Barbara will be sorely missed.
A loving mother and grandmother, Barbara is survived by her children John Mendez, George Mendez, Vanessa Mendez, Nathan Mendez, and Christopher Negron. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Johnnette, Georgie, Anthony, John, Jr. (JJ), Nathan, Jr. (BabyNate), Robert (Bob), Genesis, Johnessa (Nessa) Mendez, and Jayvien Negron, as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hurlburt.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. To send the family an online condolence, please visit: www.CremationPA.com
