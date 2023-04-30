Barbara Ann Huber, 75, of New Holland, formerly of Paradise, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2023, unexpectedly, due to a fall at home.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John L. Dickel II and Mabel (Rineer) Dickel.
She was the loving wife of Larry S. Huber, whom she had been married to for 55 years.
She was a twelve-year breast cancer survivor and attended Refuge Calvary Chapel in New Holland. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in New Holland and volunteered for the Freedom Thrift store. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1966, and retired in 2018 from Lanco Sheds, where she worked for fifteen years. She also owned and operated the "Let's Eat" food trailer.
She enjoyed cooking large meals for her family, hosting family gamedays, going camping at Chincoteaque, VA and going to yard sales, "trying to find a bargain", but above all else was her love and faith for the Lord. She was totally committed to her journey with Christ and loved preaching the good news to all.
Barbara is survived by her husband, her children: Pam Huber of New Holland, Troy S. Huber husband of Dawn (Scheurich) Huber of Ronks, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Brenda (Dickel) wife of Donald Arment of Gordonville and her brother, John husband of Joann (Groff) Dickel of Gap.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 6:00 PM at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition, www.pabreastcancer.org.
