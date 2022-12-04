Barbara Ann Houck died on November 30, 2022, from complications of Pancreatic Cancer. She was born on January 1, 1943, in Lancaster, the daughter of H. Stehman & Ruth G. (Rudisill) Heistand. She was the wife of Marlin Houck of New Holland.
Barbara lived in Lancaster until 1955 when her family moved to New Holland. She graduated from Garden Spot HS in 1960 and from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in 1963 as a Registered Nurse.
Barbara enjoyed the privilege of working with patients and staff in her chosen profession for 61 years in various nursing venues: Staff Nurse at Lancaster General and Camp Hill Holy Spirit Hospitals; and School Nurse Assistant in the Eastern Lancaster County School District. She was employed at Fairmount Homes Retirement Community for 28 years, the latter 13 as Director of Nursing. After retirement she worked 12 years at Stauffer's Drug Store in New Holland.
In the past she volunteered at Water Street Missions, CrossNet Ministries and the New Holland Historical Society.
Barbara was previously a 50-year member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland where she sang in the Senior Choir, served in the Children's and Kitchen Ministries, was a member of the Visitation Team and participated in various committees. Since 2020 she has been a member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster where she participated in the Chancel Choir.
While she enjoyed music, walking and extensive traveling, her greatest joy and accomplishment was her family. She loved them fiercely and didn't miss an opportunity to tell them! She was privileged to be able to participate in their life's journey and wholeheartedly encouraged them along that journey. She is survived by her husband, two children, Carolyn Foster (Michael) Reading, Jeffrey (Katherine Fulmer), Lancaster,
four grandchildren, Eric Foster (Taylor Taliaferro), Stephen Foster, Jared Houck, Emma Houck, two step-grandchildren Stephanie Friel & Kevin Foster, and four step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother William Heistand and sister-in-law Eileen Bowen (Richard) and 3 nephews, Andrew Heistand, Kent Stine and Joel Stine. Her sister-in-law, Gina Heistand, predeceased her in 2005.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Nandy Reddy and the Blue and Infusion teams at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for their excellent care and compassion as well as the wonderful caregivers from Hospice & Community Care and Home Instead.
A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Lancaster on Saturday January 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM with family visitation at 9:00 AM.
If desired, memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut Street, Lancaster PA 17602-4936, Attn. Mission Fund; Fairmount Homes Retirement Community, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata PA 17552-8558, Attn. Sharing Fund; Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604-4125; or Home Instead, 1532 Lititz Pike, Lancaster PA 17601-6506. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
