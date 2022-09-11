Barbara Ann Hassel, 74, of Columbia, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Betty (Miller) Hassel.
Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Hempfield High School where she was a Cheerleading and Track star.
She went on to graduate from Penn State and taught English. Barbara loved to write and read poetry throughout her life. Her favorite place to be was at the beach with her toes in the sand. Her laugh was big and infectious, and she was the life of any party.
She was a member of Faith Bible Church in Lancaster.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be very much missed.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lisa Haralambie (Cara McGuire) and Kelly Cobb (Spencer Cobb); her grandchildren, Kayla, Keira, and Cameron; and her brothers, Richard Hassel and Robert Hassel.
Services are private. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
