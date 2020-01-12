Barbara Ann Hale, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, following a long illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Paul Wiker. She was the loving wife of John W. Hale, Jr. who passed away in 1996.
A kind soul, Barbara laughed often and treasured being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed music, crafting, and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Kevin Hale of New Holland and Paul J. Hale and his wife Annie of Lancaster; brothers Donald Wiker and Douglas Wiker; grandchildren Christopher, Benjamin, Eric, Julia, Sophia, and Emelia; several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She shared a special relationship with her niece Tina Kyler and nephew Todd Snavely. Barbara was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha, a sister Elaine Snavely, and brothers Ted Wiker and Paul Wiker.
Celebration of Barbara's life will be private and at the convenience of her family. Contributions in her memory can be sent to Compassus Care Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolence visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
