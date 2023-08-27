Barbara Ann English, 85, of Lititz passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Lock Haven, PA on January 22, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Herbert C. And Grace M. (Rossell) Bilger.
Barbara graduated in 1955 from the Lock Haven Senior High School. After graduation she worked at Whitman's Pharmacy where she met the love of her life, Allen G English. Prior to her marriage, she worked in the meat room at Weis Markets in Bloomsburg, PA. She married Allen on June 4, 1960 and they started a family. She spent time raising her family before returning to work, first at Nichol's in Ephrata, PA and then Weis Markets in Ephrata, PA as the Deli Manager in 1979. She retired from Weis Markets in 2003.
Barbara enjoyed crocheting afghans, hats and towels for her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, playing bingo, shopping with her daughters, trips to Lock Haven for her high school class luncheons and reunions, casino visits and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three children: son, Thomas, husband of Deb (Gauker); daughters, Grace, wife of Marc Rohrer and Allyn, wife of Eric Taylor. Grandchildren, Rory, husband of Amanda (Goft) and Erin, wife of Dane Newbaker, Danielle and Reilly Rohrer and Brody and Luke Taylor. Great- grandchildren, Elliott English and Emma and Colt Newbaker. Preceding her in death is a great-grandson, Oliver English.
Per Barbara's wishes, no funeral or memorial services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barbara's memory to GiGi's Playhouse of Lancaster.
