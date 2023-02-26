Barbara Ann Eldredge, 56, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Absecon, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 17, 2023 at home. Born Friday, March 4, 1966 in Atlantic City, she was the daughter of Lollie C. (Crock) Eldredge of Elizabethtown and the late Alfred Eldredge, Jr. who passed away in 2009.
Barb was a 1984 graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, NJ. In 1986 she earned her LPN from Atlantic County Vocational School of Nursing. She was employed at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown and previously worked in New Jersey. Known as Smiley or Happy Face, Barb was always smiling. She loved animals and spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, Barb is survived by a sister Susan Miller (Peter Thompson) of Galloway, NJ; a brother Glenn A. Eldredge, Sr. (Darleen) of Galloway, NJ; and two nephews: Michael A. Miller and Glenn A. Eldredge, Jr.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's memory may be made to Ocean City Humane Society at www.hsocnj.org or to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey at www.cfbnj.org.
