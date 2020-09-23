Barbara Ann Dupree Warrick, 84, of West Hempfield Township, departed this earthly life on September 21, 2020. Born in Greensboro, NC., to the late Jasper and Wenona Byrd Dupree, she served as a pastor's wife, pianist and choir leader in the Silver Spring community for a number of years, capping a life of service in churches in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Raised and educated in Angier, NC., Barbara was recognized early for her musical gifts, especially her voice, a lyric soprano of exceptional clarity and operatic range. Urged by teachers to pursue professional training, she instead answered to a different calling. After attending Campbell College, she met and married Eugene S. Warrick, who would soon embark on a career as a Baptist minister. The couple shepherded a number of churches across North Carolina, with Eugene serving as pastor while Barbara directed music, led the choir, played piano and frequently performed as a soloist. They were called to the Silver Spring Baptist Church in 1973 and ministered there for five years, departing the area after helping break ground for the new sanctuary the congregation now occupies on Marietta Pike in West Hempfield Township. The couple returned to Lancaster County after Eugene's retirement.
Barbara was preceded in death by Eugene, her devoted husband of 59 years who passed away in 2015. She is survived by her brother, Billy Dupree, and his wife, Grace, of Angier, NC.; her daughter, Gena Warrick Fisher, wife of Ed Fisher, of West Hempfield Township; and her son, Joby Warrick, husband of Maryanne Jordan Warrick, of Centreville. VA. She was a loving grandmother to Brant Fisher, of Moon Township, PA.; Erin Fisher Josephian of Marietta, PA., Victoria Warrick, of Mamaroneck, NY; and Andrew Warrick, of Gainesville, Va.; and a doting great-grandmother to Luella Fisher and Ryker Josephian.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Silver Spring Baptist Church, 4001 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, PA. Family visitation will take place at the church an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Silver Spring Baptist Church would be gratefully accepted. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.