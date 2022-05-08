Barbara Ann Dunlap, age 73, died peacefully on May 3, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Lancaster, PA, after a long battle with an illness. She was born in Reading, PA, to Irene (Kulak) Taylor and Joseph Taylor. She was happily married to her spouse, Donald W. Dunlap, for over 47 years at the time of her death. She is survived, in addition to her husband, by her daughters Bridget Andras (Michael) of Elizabethtown, Selena McLaughlin (Gerald) of Williamsport, Christina Snoke of Blandon, and sons Terry Dunlap (Karen) of San Francisco, Bradford Dunlap of Rothsville. She is also survived by a brother, Joseph Taylor (Maurine), Birdsboro, a brother Johnny Taylor of Shillington, sister Joyce Snook (Jeffrey), Shillington, and a brother Gregory Taylor, Reading. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Bortz, of Reading and a step-father Christian Deladakis, Reading. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran faith and once an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
She was employed at several fine dining restaurants in Reading, PA. Upon moving to Lancaster, she was employed by several banks as a teller; she also worked for the Lancaster Tax Collection Bureau, David Martins Menswear, and ten years part-time at Oregon Dairy in customer service and as a Dairy Barn tour guide. She was a lover of all animals, especially her dogs and her surviving cat Truman. Barbara also enjoyed playing golf at the Olde Hickory Golf Association.
Contributions can be made in her honor ASPCA (424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128), as this is a charity she contributed to faithfully.
Memorial Services for Barbara will be private and at the convenience of her family. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
