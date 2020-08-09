Barbara Ann Dommel age 78, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Auburn, NY. Her loving daughter and grandson were by her side. She was born in Lancaster, PA to Oscar and Florence Meckley. She married Thomas G. Dommel in October 1960 and who preceded her in death in January 1983.
Barb loved vacationing and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She was a devoted mother, grandmother (or as she preferred Nan) and friend.
She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, fishing/boating, music, baseball and caring for her beloved dogs Lucy and Ozzie. She volunteered for Auburn Babe Ruth Baseball. She supported Auburn Double Day baseball and was an avid Syracuse University basketball fan.
Barb worked at Watt & Shand Department store as an Assistant Buyer for more than 25 years.
Her life was a living example of putting others before herself. She was selfless, generous, kind and compassionate.
Barb is survived by her daughter and her husband, Johnya & Bryon Cousineau, her grandson, Zacharie Cousineau. Her brother, Raymond Shoffstall and her cousin, Jay Ann Bransby who was like a sister to her.
Please join us celebrating her life Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central NY at the Fingerlakes, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088. www.clydekraft.com