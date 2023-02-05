Barbara Ann Derliunas

Barbara A. Derliunas, 76, of Quarryville, passed away unexpectedly at her home, January 31, 2023. Born in Mondovi, WI, she was the daughter of the late Gerald L. and Bonnie L. Westburg. She was the loving and devoted wife of Stanley W. Derliunas for over 40 years.
She and Stanley met while she was working for the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, as their first female armed security guard. The second he saw her he knew he had to get her attention. The rest is history.
Barbara was a long-time member of Harvest Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
She will be remembered for her love of sewing and crocheting and collecting angels and butterflies. She was an avid reader and could frequently be found in a mystery or spy novel. Her family will fondly remember her for her resilience and perseverance. Barbara endured many health obstacles through the years but would never want others to take pity on her.
Her love will live on in her husband Stan; daughter, Sandra, wife of James Burkins of Delta, PA; a brother, Gary Westburg, husband of Frieda, of Elm City, NC; and nieces and nephews, Heather, Jeremy, and Shari. She was preceded in passing by her sister Carol J. Muscia in 2016.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue of New Freedom, animalrescueinc.org
