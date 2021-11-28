Barbara Ann Cunningham, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the only child of the late Joseph J. and Ruth E. (Gigl) Schmitz.
Barbara graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1956. She worked as clerk in the Lancaster County Voter’s Registration office, retiring after more than 15 years of service. For more than 25 years, she was very active in the Cub Scouts, holding various positions and she became the proud recipient of the scouting leadership Wood Badge. She was an excellent cook and baker; she loved the beach; and she could crochet anything and shared her creations with everyone. She loved her grandchildren and was their biggest fan at sporting events.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Barbara is survived by five sons: James and his wife Pamela of Marietta; Timothy of Lancaster; Edward A. and his wife Dianna of Lexington, SC; Robert of Ocean City, MD; and Brian and his wife Denise of Stewart, FL, as well as 18 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will take place from 6 – 8 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9 AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences visit:
