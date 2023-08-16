Barbara Ann Brubaker Despard, 79, of Lewes, DE, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, surrounded by her family at Hospice & Community Care. She was born in Lancaster, PA, as the daughter of the late Theodore L. Brubaker and Martha Elizabeth Groff Brubaker. She was the loving wife to Turk (Victor R. Despard III) for 58 years of marriage.
Barbara is a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School; she attended Chatam University for three years and then attended Millersville University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. She recieved her Master of Science in counseling from Villanova University. For most of her career, Barbara was a dedicated counselor at Lancaster/Lebanon/Harrisburg IU before working at Lancaster Country Day School until her retirement in 2009.
Barbara played competitive tennis and racquetball and most recently pickleball.
She was an amazing gardener, loved walking on the beach but most of all Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara volunteered her time at the Lancaster Community Gallery where she was the head of docents, and J.E. Fritz Elementary, where she served as the head of the volunteers committee.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her son, Victor Boyd Despard (Megan O'Brien), her two daughters, Elizabeth Louise Despard Guida (Steve Caldwell), and Mary Allison Despard (David Ratner), eight grandchildren, Lindsey Nicole Guida, Natalie Meredith Guida, Kai Despard Ratner, Keegan Despard Ratner, McCaffrey O'Brien Despard, Bridget Kerwick Despard, Joseph Boyd Despard, and Hill Patrick Despard. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Brubaker Garman Miller and was preceded in death by her brother, George Theodore Brubaker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barbara's Memorial Service at Lititz Moravian Congregation, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Mark V. Breland officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private family interment will take place immediately following the service in the family plot at Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Barbara's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
