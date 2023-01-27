Barbara Ann Bressette, originally of Montoursville, PA passed away January 23, 2023 at the age of 84 years. Barbara was born March 28, 1938 in Williamsport, PA the daughter of the late Harold Whitmire and Mary (Steinbach) Whitmire. Barbara worked as caregiver for her entire life. She enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping in thrift stores, spending time with her family, going to the beach, volunteering, and spending time with friends at Elizabethtown Senior Center. Her fierce independence, sense of humor, style, and her warm happy spirit were often admired. She was always up for shenanigans with her grandchildren, a good cup of coffee, a good deal, and getting out with people. She especially loved animals. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA in her memory.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Paul Bressette, and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving is her daughter: Debra Mosch of Mount Joy, PA. Son: Stephen F. Poulliott of Montoursville, PA. Daughter: Suzette Y. Poulliott of Montoursville, PA. Step-daughters: Denny Bressette of Mesa, AZ and Andrea Ryan of Montoursville, PA. Grandchildren: Kelly, Shauna, Jessica, Meagan, Lexis, Chris, Gabrielle, and Mindy. Great-grandchildren: Kai'lani, Julianna, Zaylen, Julian, Sereyah, Jayda, and Harper.
Her loving kindness, positive attitude, and classy moxie will always be remembered.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date in March in Montoursville.
Love you Mom. Debbie, Stephen, and Suzette.