Barbara Ann “Barb” Randall, 77, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2021 with her daughters by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Arthur W. Bachman and the late Elizabeth F. (Tracy) Bachman, and the wife of 56 years to the late Gerald T. Randall who passed away on April 26, 2021.
She was a graduate of Penn Manor High School and worked for Hamilton Watch as a secretary following her graduation. Barb started working at the Warwick School District in 1973 as a cafeteria lunch lady and custodian retiring in 2006 after 33 years of service.
Barb was an attentive parent, a thoughtful and loving sister and aunt; as well as a generous and loyal friend and was loved by all who knew her. She was an encourager and always wore a smile even when times were tough. She enjoyed reading and writing short stories and poetry for family and friends.
She loved animals and especially enjoyed cat and dog sitting for friends. She was known as an advocate for feral cats and kittens and rescued over 30 by Trap, Neuter, Release but would find forever homes for them. She will be missed terribly by her furry companions Callie, Little Grey and Kody.
She was a Brownie Troop Leader, midget cheerleading coach and enjoyed bowling in a Lititz league. Barb had a great sense of humor up to the very end. She loved Zig’s Bakery and Café ham balls and cup custards. She enjoyed organizing the annual Sutter Village summer yard sale for many years. She made holidays with family special because of her added touches.
She was an active member of St Luke’s UCC in Lititz, where she was a committee member of mission, outreach and evangelism. During her committee time, she organized multiple collections of needed items for Pet Pantry, the Veterans at Lebanon VA as well as organized and delivered ingredients for holiday meals for local families in need. She was a founding member of the Lunch with Luke program, which served a free meal to area residents on Wednesdays. She secured donations from many local businesses to contribute toward the weekly
meals. She also enjoyed overseeing the kitchen for their yearly Christmas bazaar for many years.
Barb is survived by her two daughters, Tracy Randall-Loose wife of Kevin Loose and Susan Randall-Sloan wife of Shane Sloan, her sister Sharon Plunket, her aunt Carol Tracy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held for friends and family to gather from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, November 16 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Wednesday, November 17 with a time of viewing to begin at 11 AM. The service will be live streamed on Barb’s obituary page on the funeral home website. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster PA 17603. To leave an online condolence and view LiveStream, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com