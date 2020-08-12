Barbara A. Wise, 58, of Landisville, PA passed on August 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Cortland, NY she was the wife of the late Gary Wise.
Barbara worked for Ametek Specialty Metal Products as a network administrator.
She is survived by her mother Margaret F. Thomas, daughter, Erica Peters wife of Saul Peters; son, David T. Witmer husband of Amanda Witmer; 4 grandchildren, Chloe, Saul, Makayleigh, Joseph; stepdaughter, Robin Wise and step-grandchildren, Kayla and Kyle Lowe. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Thomas, sister, Lori Jaffe and brother, Daniel Thomas.
A Service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11AM on the Tented South Lawn at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery Columbarium. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com