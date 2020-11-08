Barbara A. Williams

Barbara Ann Williams, 86, entered into eternal rest on October 30, 2020 at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. Barbara was born on October 23, 1934 in Harrisburg, PA to the late John and Barbara (Usner) Torau. She was predeceased by her loving husband Keith R. Williams.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Melody A. Eisenhauer and husband Tim, Marsha M. Beamenderfer and husband Arthur, and Melinda J. Cassatt and husband Gerald, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hummelstown. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 552, Harrisburg. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date and announced when they are scheduled. Please visit www.matinchekfuneralhome.com to share memories, condolences, and to look for memorial service announcements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Masonic Village Helping Hands Fund, c/o Human Resources, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022