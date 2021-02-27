Barbara A. Tobias, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services-Lancaster.
She was born in Denver to the late Warren and Nancy (Ream) Fausnacht and was the wife of the late Gerald E. Tobias who passed away in 2013.
Barbara was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, Denver. She loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren.
She worked as a seamstress for the former Cinderella Knitting.
Barbara is survived by four children, Tess, wife of Bob Shank of Ephrata, Bev Ansley of Akron, Brian Tobias of Adamstown, and Staci Tobias of Reinholds; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marlin "Butch", husband of Geri Fausnacht of Denver.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Barry Kurtz, daughter, Stephanie L. Tobias; grandson, Joseph Ansley; and two brothers, George Fausnacht and Thomas "Tom" A. Fausnacht.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Peace UCC, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, PA, 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
