Barbara A. Shetrompf, 80, of Lancaster passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ella (Striggle) Hackart. She was the loving wife of Ronald Earl Shetrompf with whom she shared over 61 years of marriage.
She worked at the former AMP, Inc. for many years.
Barb and her husband spent most of the winter in North Port, FL enjoying the warm weather. She was an avid Phillies fan, loved Elvis Presley but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Loree Strickler, wife of Carl of Holtwood, Ronald Edward Shetrompf, husband of Nancy and Rodney "Mick" Shetrompf all of Lancaster. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Megan (Ryan), Brandon, Josh (Olivia), Eric, Tyler (Madison) and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, daughter-in-law, Denise Shetrompf and her beloved cat, Woody.
A Prayer Service will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's memory may be made to Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com