Barbara A. Rider, 82, of Columbia, and formerly of Lititz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, died peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023 at her home. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Bradley and Helen Calhoun Attick. Barb was the loving wife of John Rider and they would have observed their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 23rd. In her early years Barb worked in the office for several local companies; and in her later years worked as a waitress at a local restaurant in Lancaster. She was a 1958 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. For over 53 years Barb was an active and faithful member of Lititz United Methodist Church. With a passionate caring heart for children, she served in the nursery, vacation Bible school, and the clothing bank at the church. Barb's interests included: playing the piano and singing, reading, jigsaw puzzles, watching the Winter Olympics particularly the ice skating events, listening to the "oldies" especially Elvis, and traveling to the beach every year to Chincoteague, Virginia. Barb had a servant's heart, volunteering many hours at the Lititz Food Bank. Above all she cherished the time she could spend with her family and friends that she deeply loved.
Surviving in addition to her husband John, is a son, Greg Rider husband of Ed Haley of New York City, NY, a daughter, Denise Rider of Lancaster, two grandchildren, Derek and Cassandra, seven great grandchildren, a brother, Glenn husband of Sandy Bradley of Columbia, and a sister, Carol wife of Bill Kingsboro of Pinellas Park, FL.
Memorial services for Barb will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Lititz United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Barb's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com