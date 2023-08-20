Memorial services for Barbara A. Rider will take place at the Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Interment in the adjoining church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Barb's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
