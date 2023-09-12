Barbara A. Rhoads, 86, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elwood S. and Marion V. Arndt Sensenderfer. Barb worked for F. W. Woolworth Company, Lancaster. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed watching "Days of Our Lives" and "WWE Professional Wrestling" on TV.
Surviving are two daughters: Pamela J. Shaw (Alan J.) of Leola, Vicki L. Scheetz (Michael C.) of Lancaster, two sons: James A. Rhoads (Cammyjoy) of Lancaster, C. Russel Rhoads III (Anna) of Lancaster, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a sister, Gail E. Harrell (Walter Jr.) of Monticello, GA. Preceding her in death is a brother, William A. Sensenderfer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barb's Graveside Service from Manheim Fairview Cemetery, 98 West Sun Hill Road, Manheim, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
