Barbara A. Reese, 75, of Lancaster, passed away April 15, 2020. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Kirchoff) Miley. Barbara is the loving wife of Norman E. Reese.
Barbara worked many years in Lancaster at playschool and Keener Tags. She enjoyed Yankees baseball, NASCAR, and antiques.
Barbara was survived by husband, Norman; 3 sons, Timothy, Scott, and Daniel; brother Don; 2 sisters, Wanda and Debra; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
