Barbara A. Reese, 75, of Lancaster, passed away April 15, 2020. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Kirchoff) Miley. Barbara is the loving wife of Norman E. Reese.

Barbara worked many years in Lancaster at playschool and Keener Tags. She enjoyed Yankees baseball, NASCAR, and antiques.

Barbara was survived by husband, Norman; 3 sons, Timothy, Scott, and Daniel; brother Don; 2 sisters, Wanda and Debra; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Barbara Reese
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory

414 E. King Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
717-393-9661
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter