Barbara A. Miller, age 94, formerly of Paradise, PA, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late John E. Miller who passed away on October 9, 1992. She was born in Paradise, daughter of the late John & Alta Hershey Fenninger. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Pequea, where in the past she was involved with the Ladies Missionary Fellowship. In the past she was a bus driver for the Pequea Valley School District and had also worked at the Intercourse Sewing Factory. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially during the summer around the family pool.
Surviving are 3 children: Caroline I. wife of Jack E. Lindsley of Ronks, Larry J. husband of Linda M. Dickel Miller of Lancaster, Beverly A. wife of Kirby Kauffman of Kinzers, 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary L. Miller, grandson Ned J. Lindsley, 3 siblings: Carl & Benjamin Fenninger and Kathryn Buckwalter.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA on Saturday, August 24th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Clint Shondelmyer will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church of Pequea, 6062 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, PA 17527. shiveryfuneralhome.com