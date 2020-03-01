Barbara A. McGee age 79, died after a long illness at Oak Leaf Manor in Landisville on Feb 26, 2020. She was born in Lancaster City. Barb is survived by her daughter, Tammie McGee; and sister, Roberta Myers. Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim.
Barb retired from K-D Tools after 23 years when the plant closed. In her retirement, she also worked for Shipley Energy and Hamilton Park United Church of Christ (HPUCC).
Barb enjoyed community service. She served as a member of the Lancaster Township Fire Department Fire Police Service. She delivered weekly meals to shut-ins as a part of Meals On Wheels. Barb also served as the leader of the HPUCC Altar Guild. She sold grocery store gift cards, raising funds for church's outreach ministries.
Barb loved butterflies. She collected butterflies as eggs, raised them through their caterpillar stage and finally to maturity as butterflies. Barb provided educational tours to area children. She tagged and released butterflies as part of a Kansas State University research project "Monarch Watch."
Barb was a member of the Retread Motorcycle Club with her husband, Jim. Barb and Jim also enjoyed going to Lancaster Barnstormer games. Barb's hobbies included basket weaving, sewing, listening to audio books; and taking care of neighborhood pets while their owners were away.
A memorial service will be held at Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue in Lancaster Township on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 PM. The family will greet friends immediately following the memorial service, during a time of fellowship and refreshments. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Monarch Watch at www.MonarchWatch.Org/donate; Caring Hospice Services at 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603; or Lancaster County Meals on Wheels at www.mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org/donate.
