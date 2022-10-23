Barbara A. (Mann) Weaver, 83, of East Earl, passed away on October 17, 2022 in her residence. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Alton G. and Ruth (Gray) Mann. She was the loving wife of James A. Weaver, Jr., with whom she married on July 25, 1955 and shared sixty seven years of marriage.
Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church of Pequea and was employed as a manager for SLC Corp. She enjoyed horse riding, making flower arrangements, sewing and spending time with animals.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Dennis A. husband of Deborah Weaver and Bobbi Lou wife of Michael Boose, her grandchildren: Nena M. wife of John Humphrey and Shana A. Boose and her great-granddaughter: Rebecca Humphrey.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Amedisys Hospice Care, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.