Barbara A. Leutner, 88, of Lititz, formerly of Delaware and Holmes, PA, went into the arms of angels, on May 19, 2023. Born in Colwyn, PA, she was the daughter of the late David and Margaret Chester. In September, she would have celebrated 70 years of marriage, memories, and devoted love with William G. Leutner.
A quintessential mother, and "Mamee" to her children and grandchildren, she devoted her life to her family. They shared many memories over her scrumptious crab soup, fried tomatoes, and hoagies. Christmas was her favorite season, and she dedicated many hours to making sure her home was fully decorated and welcoming. Many family vacations and pastimes were shared at the shore in New Jersey.
A lifelong Catholic, she was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Middletown, DE, where she also served as a Eucharist Minister, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Holmes.
Her love will live on in her husband William; children, William J. Leutner, husband of Barbara E. of Lititz, Gerard P. Leutner, husband of Joy of the Woodlands, TX, and Barbarann, wife of Joseph Rudy of Folsom, PA; grandchildren, Adam Leutner, Cody Leutner, (fiancée Jillian), Megan Horvath (Andrew), John Leutner, Tyler Rudy (fiancée Danielle), Timothy Rudy (fiancée Gabriella) and Gabrielle Rudy, and a great grandson, Easton. She was preceded in passing by her sister, Jane Kelly, and brother, David Chester.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Fr. Daniel Powell as celebrant. The family will receive guests at the church from 10 AM until Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Appeal, catholiccharitiesappeal.org/donate
