Barbara A. (Leaman) Snyder, age 79 years 7 months, of New Providence and formerly Refton, died on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was the wife of Roy Snyder, with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage in July.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Ruth (White) Leaman. Barbara attended Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
Barbara was a housewife, and she enjoyed cooking, traveling, and target shooting. She was a member of the PPL Retiree's Club, a benefactor member in the N.R.A., and also a member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
Surviving besides her husband is a brother, John D. Leaman, of Lancaster, sisters-in-law, Kathryn Rhineer and Mariam Graeff, both of Willow Street, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Maureen Seifried officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at New Providence Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 East Penn Grant Road, P.O. Box 635, Willow Street, PA 17584-0635.
