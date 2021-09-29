Barbara A. Lauer passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at age 75 in Pleasant View Communities in Manheim, PA. She had been diagnosed with lung cancer in late July and entered Hospice care in mid-August.
Barb graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, 1964, and then from the Notre Dame of Maryland University, in Baltimore, in 1968, with a degree in Chemistry. Most of her career was spent working for Warner Lambert, as a Chemist, in Lititz.
Barb loved traveling and being outdoors especially driving along the Skyline Drive and visiting the Smoky Mountains National Park. She also loved going to craft fairs where she collected many crafted wooden objects. Every year, Barb worked very hard on her garden and yard, and when she had to be indoors, she loved doing crossword puzzles, drinking Coca-Cola, and watching mystery shows.
Barb was the eldest daughter of the late Paul V. and Anna C. (Schaller) Lauer. She is survived by two sisters, Ann L. Schweitzer (wife of John), Ephrata, and Rose M. Dombach (wife of Fred), Lititz, and two nephews, John and James, and their spouses and a grandnephew and grandniece.
Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM, Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 11AM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the charity of one's choosing. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com