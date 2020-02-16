Barbara A. Krimmel, 71, of Landisville, PA, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was the wife of Edward A. Krimmel, Jr. with whom she shared 38 years of marriage this past August 21st. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Oscar H. Barefoot and the late Evelyn J. Gertler Haines.
Barb had worked as a watch technician for the Hamilton Watch/ Swatch Co. for 29 ½ years. After retiring, she worked for Physician Support Systems.
She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she assisted shut-in members with transportation and attended Bible study.
Barb was a former Girl Scout Leader, was an organizer with the Burrows School Bazaar and volunteered with the auction for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She enjoyed ceramics and crafts.
In addition to her husband, Ed, she is survived by her step children: Edward A. III married to Lisa Krimmel of San Antonio, TX, and Timothy A. married to Dana Krimmel of Lancaster; 2 grandchildren, Justin and Darrin Zellers; 4 step grandchildren: Nicole, Brandon, Hunter and Cole Krimmel; one great-grandchild, Sibana and by her sister, Linda Barefoot married to Benjamin Bleacher, Jr. of Gastonia, NC.
Barbara's family would like to thank the caregivers at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center for the care provided to her.
Friends are invited to attend Barb's Memorial Services on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Free parking is available in the Queen St. garage. Her family will receive friends after the services at the church. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church at the above address or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
