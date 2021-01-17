Barbara A. Homsher, 57, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Larry A. and Sandra M. (Botzum) Young. Her husband, Mark A. Homsher, passed away in 2015.
Barb worked for Case New Holland, she enjoyed music, nature, bird watching, and travel.
Surviving are her siblings, Linda M. West (George), Larry A. Young, Jr. (Chao), Tammy L. Young (James), Steve A. Young, and Terry L. Young. Also surviving are six nieces, five nephews, two great-nieces, and five great-nephews.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her name can be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia, PA at: www.cancercenter.com
