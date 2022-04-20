Barbara A. Greenawalt, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lewis and Ruth (Overly) Moser. She was married to the late Elwood D. Greenawalt.
Barbara graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1958. She was incredibly hardworking as a laborer at RCA, Kerr Glass, and retired in her 70's from John Herr's. She loved cleaning and keeping her home neat and tidy. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, playing cards, bowling, golfing, listening to music, and going to the beach. She loved her cats Barney and Midnight. Barbara was a loving mother and a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Kerry R. Mowery (Peg) of Oberlin, PA, Kevin S. Mowery (Linda) of Cohoes, NY, grandchildren, Duane, Dustin, Cameron, Tori, Olivia, Jessica, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 9 siblings, and her former husband, Richard Mowery.
Family and friends are invited to a Viewing on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, followed by a Graveside Service at 12:30 p.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
