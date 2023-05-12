Barbara A. Eshleman, 71, of Columbia, passed away peacefully May 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Roy and Mae (Gantz) Landis. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Joseph P. Eshleman.
She was a devoted member of Washington Boro Church of God. Barbara loved horses and dogs.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, she is lovingly remembered by her sister, Jean Weller of New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in passing by a brother, J. Roy Landis, Jr.
A memorial service will be held 11 AM on Thursday May 18, 2023 at Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish St., Washington Boro, PA 17582.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the church.
