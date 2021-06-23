Barbara A. England, 82, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was the wife of the late Marshall T. England who passed away in 2003. She was the daughter of the late Thelma M. and Clyde R. Martin.
Surviving is daughter Annette G. West (Michael), 3 grandchildren: Dustin (Etna, WY) Ashlee (Lititz, PA) Stephanie (Devin Esham), (Marysville, WA) 3 great-grandchildren and a brother, Glenn L. Martin.
Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald R. Martin.
A private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 11:15AM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, 36 Church St., Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com