Barbara A. Dietrich, 72, of Lancaster, and formerly of Manheim; died peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation at Lancaster; where she lived with courage and strength to rise above her bipolar diagnosis. She was the daughter of the late William and Verna Hoffman Graham. Barb was the loving and devoted wife of the late Adam Scott Dietrich who died in July of 2020 following 36 years of marriage.
She was a 1968 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Barb worked in the Social Services Department locally, specializing with supporting children with mental disabilities. She was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim, where she cared for the library collection and led children group readings.
Her interests included: reading, singing, crafts, ceramics, vegetable gardening, and spending time at the beach. Barb was kind, intelligent, and had a strong artistic talent. She had a deep heart for all animals; particularly the many dogs she cared for and especially her Dachshund Dog named Strudel.
Barb is survived by a brother, William, Jr. a sister, Cindy, nieces, and nephews. As Barb's health declined the residents and staff missed her singing "Jesus Loves Me" and "Guten Abend, Guten Nacht" lullabies that she would sing to her sweet husband Adam Scott each evening and to others at the center.
The family wishes to thank Rose City Staff and Grane Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Barb during her illness.
Services for Barb will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Barb's memory to East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545.