Barbara A. Burkhart, 80, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at her Strasburg residence surrounded by her children. She was born in Danville, Montour County to the late Frank D. and Adrienne M. (Neary) McHugh. Barb marked 35 years of marriage with her husband Vernon C. "Burke" Burkhart before his death on July 23, 2000.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1957, and was a homemaker, bookkeeper for Robert Mester CPA and manager at Village Greens Miniature Golf Course in Strasburg.
Barb was a vibrant woman who had an infectious laugh. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Surviving Barb are her 4 children, Julie A., wife of Joel K. Beck, Wrightsville, Annemarie F., wife of Richard L. Hull, Lancaster, Elizabeth A., wife of Michael W. Stief, Millersville, and Robert C. Burkhart, companion of Karen Gummel, Ephrata. Barb is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ryan, Adrienne, Catherine, Charles, Joseph, Christopher, Daniel, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn; two step-grandchildren, Bryn and Austin, and her step-great granddaughter Milan. In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was preceded in death by her step-grandson Clayton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Charles McDonald, C.SS.R. as Celebrant. Private interment will take place in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, University of Minnesota Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266.
