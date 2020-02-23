Barbara A. Buckwalter, 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. She was born in Ephrata to the late Harold and Esther (Leed) Kiehl. She attended Reamstown Church of God.
Barbara was a department leader for Bachman Co. She was formerly a Cub Scout leader and an EMT with Fivepointville Ambulance. She always enjoyed going to her grandchildren's activities and shopping with her friends.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Rick, husband of Cindy Buckwalter of Westminster, MD, Rory, husband of Angie Buckwalter of East Petersburg; four grandchildren, Abigail, Trae, Chase and Kirsten; a brother, Jesse, husband of Maggie Kiehl of Reading and a nephew, Andrew, husband of Jen Kiehl of Sheradon, WY.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Reamstown Church of God, Benevolent Fund, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, PA, 17578 or Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
